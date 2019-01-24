Chesterfield salon owner receives positive feedback after helping people with anxiety and depression

A kind-hearted Chesterfield salon owner who has reached out to people suffering with depression and anxiety says she has had positive feedback so far and is hoping to continue the service throughout the year.

Hayley Meehan, owner of Autumn House Hair and Beauty, on Derby Road, has offered to open up the salon one day a month when it is usually closed so that people with anxiety and depression can come in and get a pamper while it is quieter.

Hayley Meehan.

The 26-year-old has opened up the salon on a day in December and January and so far it is making a real difference.

“We have had really good feedback,” Hayley said.

The Chesterfield mum told the Derbyshire Times that a couple of people who attended the salon while it was quieter have now booked in during normal opening hours because they feel more comfortable and confident.

As someone who has suffered from anxiety in the past, Hayley knows how little tasks like picking up the phone to make an appointment can seem daunting.

“It makes me happy that other people are feeling better, even if it just for an hour,” she said. “It has helped me as well because it has made me realise that there are more people who suffer from things like this and not just me.”

Hayley has received lots of positive feedback including one message from a woman saying how proud she was of being able to go into the salon and how Hayley had helped her.

And Hayley says she is happy to continue to provide the service.

“As long as people are wanting it then there is no time limit,” she added.

The next day when people can book is February 18.

Call the salon on 01246 395123 or search ‘Autumn House Hair and Beauty’ on Facebook.