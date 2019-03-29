Chesterfield salon owner proud to be 'highly commended' at prestigious awards ceremony

A Chesterfield salon owner is celebrating after being ‘highly commended’ at a prestigious awards ceremony.

Autumn House Hair and Beauty, on Derby Road, was highly commended in the English Hair and Beauty Awards for ‘Best Local Salon’ in East Midlands.

Hayley Meehan, owner of Autumn House Hair and Beauty, on Derby Road, Chesterfield.

Owner of the salon, Hayley Meehan, 26, said: "After being open just under two years, to get to the final for the category of 'Best Local Salon of the Year' for the English Hair and Beauty Awards was incredible. I never thought I would get placed but just to be there was super exciting, especially as it was an excuse to get all dressed up and see everyone else looking so glamorous.

"There were 10 salons in the final for each category. When they read out Autumn House out as second for the whole of East Midlands there was a lot of tears of happiness and complete shock. I could not believe it."

We have previously reported how Hayley opens up her business one day a week when it would normally be closed so that people with anxiety could come in and have a pamper when it is quiet.

She added: "I've worked so hard and to have my little business recognised on such a big night for the industry was amazing. I could not have done it without all my wonderful clients nominating me and their continued support. I hope to be lucky enough to get to go again next year."