Chesterfield's Wayne Hardy has pleaded not guilty to three fraud charges.

Hardy, 37, of Sheffield Road, appeared before Chesterfield magistrates' court on Tuesday.

The charges relate to three separate alleged offences.

They are said to have happened in Danesmoor between July and August of last year and allegedly saw Hardy offering for sale three mobile phones which did not exist.

He is due to stand trial at the court on January 9.