Chesterfield's Wayne Hardy hopes to turn life around with new bar

A convicted fraudster who wants to open a new bar in Chesterfield says he has 'served his time' and wants to turn his life around.

Wayne Hardy hopes to launch Bar 413 on Sheffield Road between Christmas and the new year.

Bar 413's Twitter page stated that the nightspot was due to open on Friday.

However, a Chesterfield Borough Council spokesman said this afternoon: "We haven't received a premises licence application for this premises.

"No premises licence is currently in place.

"If there's no premises licence in place, the owners cannot operate the premises."

Mr Hardy subsequently telephoned the Derbyshire Times and said: "Bar 413 is undergoing extensive work - the December 15 opening date was ambitious.

"We have been working with Chesterfield Borough Council and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service to ensure that all matters are addressed.

"A licencing application is due to be submitted by the end of this week.

"We are now looking to open between Christmas and the new year."

Responding to a post circulating on Facebook, Mr Hardy said: "Any contractor who has submitted an invoice has been paid in line with their terms.

"With regards to the post, this is now in the hands of legal proceedings."

As reported by the Daily Post in September, 2015, Mr Hardy, then 35, of Spring Bank Road, Chesterfield, was jailed for two-and-a-half years after he admitted fraud.

But Mr Hardy said today: "I know I've got a chequered past - but I want to turn my life around.

"I've served my prison sentence, I've done my time.

"I'm now trying to better myself."