Chesterfield's newest estate agents open their doors

Chesterfield's newest estate agency, Wards, threw open the doors to their new offices on Glumangate for the first time this week,

Headed by Director and Valuer Annette Ward Assoc.RICS who has over 35 years experience with 20 years working in the local area, she will work alongside her branch manager Alison Robinson MNAEA.

Annette is an Associate of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors and Alison is a member of the National Association of Estate Agents.

Annette said: “Years of local experience compounded with professional qualifications makes Wards the agent to trust. Alison and I, along with our wonderful team, aim to give a dedicated and personal service to help our customers with every aspect of moving."

Alison says “We stand by traditional values to do a great job for our customers but we market our properties with the help of fabulous modern technology”

For more details, call 01246 233 333 or visit their offices at 17 Glumangate.