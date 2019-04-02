Chesterfield's new Premier Inn to open next week

Chesterfield's new Premier Inn will open next Thursday.

Jomast Developments has spent the last year transforming the former Co-op department store on Elder Way into the 92-bed hotel as part of a multi-million pound revitalisation.

As part of the transformation, the building's exterior has been restored to its former glory.

Premier Inn is the first occupier of the prominent building and paves the way for Jomast Developments to now turn the basement and ground floor into leisure and hospitality space.

Thirty-eight roles have been created at the new hotel and more jobs are expected to open up as the development progresses.

Delight at preserving building

Commenting on the handover to Premier Inn, Mark Hill, commercial property director at Jomast Developments, said: "I am delighted that we have been able to preserve such an iconic building in Chesterfield.

"The position and location of the site at times has been challenging but our ongoing collaboration with Chesterfield Borough Council has enabled us to bring this much-loved building back into use.

"I am confident that Premier Inn will be a welcome addition to the town centre and the Northern Gateway scheme."

He added: "We are now in a position to move forward with phase two of Elder Way and the transformation of the basement and ground floor into self-contained units.

"We anticipate high interest from lifestyle and hospitality operators based in Chesterfield and the surrounding areas."

Premier Inn 'can't wait to welcome guests'

Marie Dukes-Brown, new openings project manager for Premier Inn, added: "We have been seeking a presence in Chesterfield town centre for many years.

"Being a few days away from opening our doors is a really exciting moment for us, and we can't wait to welcome the first guests to our latest format Premier Inn in the heart of town.

"Premier Inn hotels in market towns like Chesterfield trade really well.

"They appeal to a broad mix of business and leisure travellers throughout the year and, as our style of accommodation is so flexible, we find that many of our guests eat and drink out when they stay with us, helping to support established businesses.

"Playing a positive role locally, including creating new jobs, and helping to bring the former Co-op store back to life is a win-win for us and we look forward to playing our part in the future success of the town centre."

The development is part of the Chesterfield Borough Council-led Northern Gateway scheme which will also see a new multi-storey car park completed later this year and work will begin on a new enterprise centre for small to medium sized businesses on part of the site of the Donut car park.