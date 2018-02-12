Chesterfield's much-loved Georgia Bird to be remembered at special event

Friends and family will celebrate the life of a young singer on what would have been her 21st birthday.

Ellie Scott is organising an event to remember her best friend Georgia Bird, who sadly died last May.

Georgia and Ellie when they were children.

Georgia - who was born in Chesterfield and lived in the town for several years before moving to America - passed away in Cyprus, where she was fulfilling her dream of being a singer.

The event, called the 65 Roses Entertainment Extravaganza, will take place at the Olde House on Loundsley Green Road, Chesterfield, from 2pm on Sunday, March 4.

Ellie said: "I have known Georgia since we were two-years-old.

"We moved out to Cyprus together to start our journey as professional singers and it was such a shock to find her and to see that she took her own life.

The girls were best friends.

"Since returning from Cyprus in November I have been working really hard in organising this event to make sure that Gee will have the best birthday ever.

"My friendship with Gee was one in a million and I don't think I will ever come across another person who had such an impact on my life like she did.

"She will always and forever be my best friend," she added.

As well as remembering Georgia, the 65 Roses Entertainment Extravaganza will raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust and the Outside Project.

From 2pm, the event will include stalls, face painting, Disney characters and competitions for the whole family to enjoy. Live singers will perform in the main pub from 3pm. And from 7pm Ellie will host a live variety show featuring some of the best performers in the business, including singer Simon Clewlow, tribute artist Rob-B-Williams and top drag artist Cheryl Hole. There will also be a raffle and an auction - and Ellie herself will perform.

The daytime events are free to attend while the evening costs £7 per adult and £5 for children aged 12 and under. To get tickets contact Ellie by emailing 07718903172 or phoning elliemarievocals@gmail.com

Ellie is also selling charity wristbands for the event. They are £2 and available to buy at Nando's in Chesterfield, Burlingtons Hair Salon in Chesterfield and on the day of the event.

Georgia was a pupil at Mary Swanwick school and previously worked in the Beach bar and Spa Lane Vaults in Chesterfield town centre.

READ MORE: 'Everyone who met Georgia fell in love with her'

_______________________

Whoever you are, however you feel, whatever life has done to you, please remember that you are not alone and help is at hand. You can call the Samaritans for free on 116 123 or email them via jo@samaritans.org. The Samaritans are there all day, every day.

_______________________