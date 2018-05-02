Chesterfield’s Jail ‘n’ Bail volunteer helps raise £14,000 for children’s hospice

A worker from Derbyshire swapped his overalls for convict’s clothing to help raise £14,000 for a children’s hospice.

Ken Perritt, of Chesterfield, was part of a group of volunteer felons who went under lock and key for a charity Jail ‘n’ Bail day.

He teamed up with fellow XPO Logistics employee Richard Burdin from Hoyland, Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder and five others to boost the funds of Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

The ‘inmates’ had to raise a minimum bail to secure their release, with all funds going to support children and young adults with life-shortening and life-threatening conditions across north Derbyshire, north Nottinghamshire, South Yorkshire and parts of north Lincolnshire.

Rachel Hodges, senior events fundraiser, Bluebell Wood, said: “The day was amazing from start to finish.

“Our volunteer inmates arrived at Bluebell Wood to blue flashing lights and sirens, which certainly caused a stir. They enjoyed breakfast with our staff before being handcuffed and taken away. I dressed as a prison officer for the day and made sure our convicts did exactly as they were told, from litter picking and peeling potatoes to cleaning telephone box windows and dashing around local businesses in the pouring rain.

“Everyone dressed up in prison uniform, got into the spirit, and made the day great fun. The staff at the Lifewise centre were amazing, along with the three police officers and two magistrates who certainly kept our convicts on their toes.

“It looks as if we will raise around £14,000 when all donations are in, which is absolutely fantastic.”

The other participants in the Jail ‘n’ Bail event were Will Vaulks, Rotherham United player and Bluebell Wood ambassador; Rob Glegg, head of sales at Insight, Sheffield; James Gascoigne, solicitor at Howells in Rotherham; Frank Christmas from Hoyland, a team leader at Capita, Wath-upon-Dearne.

Bluebell Wood is already planning its next Jail ‘n’ Bail event.

It costs more than £4m for the hospice to keep its doors open for families in the areas it covers.

Support services are wide ranging and bespoke to each family; including end of life treatment and care, music therapy, counselling, sibling support groups, home visits and much, much more.

The hospice is currently supporting around 250 families on site at North Anston, near Sheffield, and in their homes.

To find out how you can help to help Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, go to: www.bluebellwood.org