Chesterfield's Gary Topley says CBD oil has changed his life

A Chesterfield man has said his life has improved thanks to CBD oil.

Gary Topley has been taking the oil - which is made from a compound of the cannabis plant - since February.

It was legalised in Britain last year and since then many people and experts have extolled the virtues of the oil.

Recovering alcoholic Gary, 39, said: "My life is changing and has changed so much because of this stuff and I want to shout about it from the rooftops.

"I sleep better and it has helped with my depression and anxiety - my outlook on things is much better.

"My general health and well-being have improved in massive amounts.

"I just feel now I can achieve anything.

"It has given me more focus and determination to the point I am now in a well-paid job

"I've got back into the gym and started training in Krav Maga and am more positive and motivated."

Gary added: "It really is great stuff.

"It is non-addictive and perfectly safe and legal.

"To those wanting to take it, just give it a go and all being well it will help to improve your life like it has done mine.

"It has helped me so much I now sell it to try and help others."

'It's a great choice if you're finding it difficult to relax'

Dr Sarah Brewer, an award-winning writer and the author of 50 popular self-help books, also outlined the benefits of CBD oil.

She said: "CBD oil has a lifting and relaxing effect on mood with none of the adverse psychoactive effects associated with marijuana.

"It acts via the body's own endocannabinoid system to promote feelings of wellbeing.

"It's a great choice if you’re finding it difficult to relax as it's not habit-forming," she added, noting that the oil is 'particularly helpful for reducing anxiety, promoting relaxation and restful sleep'.

CBD oil went on sale at Holland & Barrett at the start of the year and the high street retailer boasted a 37 per cent increase in sales in the space of four weeks.

It is advised that people discuss CBD oil with their doctor before using it.