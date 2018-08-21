Chesterfield's Gary Topley needs your help to win top award

An alcohol awareness campaigner has been nominated for a top award - and needs your votes to help him win.

Gary Topley, 39, of Chesterfield, is in the running for the Endeavour Award in this year's Positive Awards for his voluntary work helping people affected by alcoholism.

To vote for Gary, visit www.positiveawards.co.uk/vote-for-your-winners. Voting closes on Sunday, September 9.

Visit www.positiveawards.co.uk/gallery-of-finalists to find out why he was nominated for the award.

Gary, who is a recovering alcoholic, said: "I really think winning this would be a good boost in getting my work out there and reaching out to more people in their struggles."

