Chesterfield's Effie - one of Derbyshire's oldest women - dies aged 107

One of Derbyshire's oldest women has sadly died aged 107.

Effie Potter, known as Pegg, passed away at Harehill Court, Chesterfield - as were her wishes - after a short illness.

In June last year, the Derbyshire Times reported on Mrs Potter's 107th birthday.

Denise Jones, manager at Harehill Court, said: "I am proud to say she was supported by my staff and cared for by Serendpity Healthcare to the end.

"Pegg, who was the last of 11 children, has a very caring, supportive son and daughter-in-law, who have tirelessly given their time to her especially in the 12 years she lived at Harehill Court, as did her extended family and friends, of which there were many.

"Her GP surgery Ashgate Medical Practice quickly and efficiently arranged district nurses, nights sits and essential end-of-life support for both Pegg and her family and Serendipity Healthcare and tenancy support officers at Harehill Court gave their care, time and support to a lady who we had all grown to love.

"In a time full of complaints and cutbacks, I wanted to praise the care and support that was given to Pegg.

"There are still people out there striving to provide good-quality care and support to our elderly population."

Mrs Potter worked as a secretary at William Rhodes school for around two decades.