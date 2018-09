An update on the life-saving work of the air ambulance in the East Midlands, which attends emergencies in Derbyshire, was given by volunteer Richard McMahon to Chesterfield Rotary Club.

A donation of £250 was presented to the charity at a meeting of the club.

Richard is pictured receiving the cheque from the club’s immediate past-president Peter Barr (left) and past-president John Keeton, the speaker-host.