Chesterfield rogue landlord heavily fined for putting tenants at risk

A Chesterfield landlord has been hit with a fine of more than £2,600 after jeopardising the health, safety and welfare of her tenants.

Rasa Zubaviciute, 44, of Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, was convicted at Derby Magistrates’ Court of four offences under the Management of Houses in Multiple Occupation (England) Regulations 2006 in a case brought by Chesterfield Borough Council related to a home she owns in St Margaret’s Drive.

The court heard that a Zubaviciute failed to:

- Provide the required firefighting equipment at the house or ensure fire alarms were maintained in good working order

- Provide Chesterfield Borough Council with a copy of the latest gas appliance test certificate and electrical inspection condition report after receiving a request from the council to do so

- Make sure the house was maintained in good order

- Ensure that her name, address and telephone number were displayed in a prominent position in the property to allow the tenant to contact her in case of emergency.

Zubaviciute was fined £660 for each offence along with £66 victim surcharge and order to pay £200 in costs, making a total of £2,640.

Councillor Chris Ludlow, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “We will always take action against rogue landlords to make sure that tenants are safe and secure.

“Despite being contacted by our housing officers Rasa Zubaviciute refused to engage and work with them to resolve the problems identified.

“Her actions and failure to put the necessary safety precautions in place meant her tenants could have been put in serious danger.

“I hope that the size of the fine she received shows how seriously this is taken by both the council and the courts.”