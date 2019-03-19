Chesterfield road left without internet and landline after worker 'accidentally cuts through phone line'

Virgin Media has confirmed one of its contractors accidentally cut through a phone line on a Chesterfield street.

On Monday, the Derbyshire Times was contacted by a resident of Bower Farm Road, Old Whittington, who said the whole street has been left without internet access and landline.

A Virgin Media spokesperson said: "While carrying out expansion works in the area, our contractors accidentally cut through a phone line. As per normal protocol, we have notified the relevant operator and they will now commence with repairs."

The resident added that people were not advised of the work and the workforce is 'causing a mess' on the road.

The Virgin Media spokesperson added: "Virgin Media is currently expanding its network around this area to bring ultrafast broadband to more homes and businesses. All residents in the area would have been notified of works through a letter to their address alongside signage in the area.

"We always try to minimise disruption and work closely with the local authority to ensure that this is the case. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."