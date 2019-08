Emergency services were called to Markham Road at 8pm yesterday amid fears for a man's safety

The road was closed at 8.55pm and re-opened at 10.45pm.

Markham Road

A spokesman for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “We were called at 8pm yesterday to reports of a concern for a safety of a man in Markham Road, Chesterfield.

"The man was located by officers, spoken to and is receiving support.”