Police are tonight at the scene of a serious crash in Chesterfield.

The collision occurred on Station Road, Whittington Moor.

Station Road is currently closed from its junction with the A61 to Whittington Hill.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “If you are travelling please avoid this area.”

No more details are available at this time.

When police are in a position to provide further information, we will bring it to you.