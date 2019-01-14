Chesterfield residents urged to have their say on important document

A six-week public consultation has been launched to get the views of residents and businesses about Chesterfield Borough Council's draft Local Plan.

The plan sets out the proposed future housing, industrial, commercial and leisure land use in Chesterfield until 2033.

Residents and businesses can give their views on it between now and February 22.

READ MORE: Here's where thousands of new homes could be built in Chesterfield in the future as part of the draft Local Plan



The draft Local Plan can be seen in full at www.chesterfield.gov.uk/localplan

Two drop-in information sessions are being held so residents and businesses can find out more about what it could mean to them.

They will be held at Chesterfield Market Hall between 10am and 7pm on February 5 and at the Speedwell Rooms on Inkersall Road, Staveley, between 1pm and 6pm on February 6.

Paper copies of the plan, along with consultation documents, will be available at Chesterfield, Brimington, Newbold, Old Whittington and Staveley libraries, as well as Chesterfield Town Hall and the council's customer service centre in New Square, Chesterfield.

Councillor Terry Gilby, the council's cabinet member for economic growth, said: "This stage of the Local Plan builds on the previous public consultations and is a more formal process which requires us to ask for the public's views on the soundness of the plan and whether it meets the legal duties the Government sets out.

"The Local Plan is important to local residents and businesses because it is the starting point for assessing the merits of individual planning applications.

"I would encourage everyone to give us their views and make sure they do it within the six weeks as we are not allowed to accept any late representations."

A council spokesperson added: "Once the consultation is completed the plan will then be considered by an independent Government planning inspector at a public planning inquiry, which it is expected will take place later this year.

"The inspector will consider any comments made as part of the consultation as well as take representations at the hearing."