Chesterfield residents share £3million prize pot in People's Postcode Lottery

A whopping 333 Chesterfield residents who play People’s Postcode Lottery have shared a massive £3million prize pot.

The full winning area, S40 3AR, was revealed during a special Postcode Millions event at Queen's Park on Saturday.

Michael Pearson won an amazing £277,356.

The 64-year-old, who was joined by his wife Viv at the event, said: "This has come at such a good time for us. We are thinking about moving to a bungalow due to my health, but want to stay nearby, so this is going to be a massive help in allowing us to do that.

"My daughter is also expecting a baby in a few weeks - our first grandchild - so it's fantastic we'll be able to help them out a bit too."

Two other winners of £277,356 were unavailable to receive their cheques on the day but the winnings will be paid directly into their bank account.

Liam Fynn, 30, who took to the stage to receive a cheque for £6,005, has got a very special plan for his winnings.

His four-year-old daughter Lilia, who has cerebral palsy, needs a new wheelchair.

Liam said: "This means so much to us. Lilia has just grown out of her wheelchair and my wife Amy and I have just ordered her a new one, which costs just over £6,000 so it couldn't have come at a better time.

"We also take Lilia to America for therapy twice a year which costs thousands of pounds and we're about to hold a special fundraising event for that and 250 people are coming. The people of Chesterfield are so supportive of our family and we're pleased that so many people have won here today."

Denise Bradley, 58, and her husband Keith celebrated after finding out she had won £12,010.

Denise, who was recently made redundant from an insurance firm, said: "It's been emotional. Keith shed a tear when I got my cheque. I was literally made redundant just before I found out my postcode was a winner. This will really help us and it'll give me a nice buffer until I can find a new job. Keith and I will definitely go away somewhere nice on holiday as a treat."

The remaining winners in the postcode sector S40 3 took home between £6,005 and £18,015 each.

The event was hosted by People's Postcode Lottery Ambassadors Matt Johnson and Judie McCourt.

