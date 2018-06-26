Chesterfield residents issued with bottle water after burst pipe cuts supply to homes

Several properties on a Chesterfield road are without water after a pipe bursts.

Severn Trent which supplies water to the 27 homes on Chatsworth Road including a school READ HERE has said it is working to fix the pipe.

A Severn Trent spokeswoman said: “Our teams are currently working to repair a burst water pipe on Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield.

“We’re really sorry for any inconvenience this may be causing, as we fix the pipe a small number of properties will be without water, but we’re arranging bottled water to be delivered to them. Our teams are working hard to get the pipe fixed and everything back to normal as possible.”

Severn Trent has said it will be sending bottle water to the addresses while the pipe is being fixed.