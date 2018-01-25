CHESTERFIELD RESIDENTS: Have you won a share of £3 million prize?

People in a Chesterfield postcode area could be set to share a £3 million prize.

The postcode sector S40 3 has been announced as the winner of People's Postcode Lottery's monthly Postcode Millions £3 million prize. All of the Chesterfield residents who play with a ticket in the postcode sector will land a share of the money.

Winners will receive an invitation to attend an event held in a marquee in Queen’s Park on Saturday February 3 where they will find out exactly how much they’ve won. At the event, the full winning postcode will be announced, with those playing with it receiving the largest share of the prize pot.

People’s Postcode Lottery Ambassador Matt Johnson will be presenting cheques to the winners at the event.

Matt said: “I’m so excited to get to Chesterfield and hand out some nice big cheques! I love meeting players of People’s Postcode Lottery and the Postcode Millions events are so much fun. Congratulations to everyone in S40 3 and good luck!”