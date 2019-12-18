Chesterfield pupils go to the polls

Youngsters at a Chesterfield school held their own election in a bid to learn more about the election process.

Pupils on each table in each classroom at Hollingwood Primary School debated three school issues – homework, uniform and term-time holidays – before a vote to choose their MP.

Children at Hollingwood Primary School held their own general election

The school house with the most MPs was then crowned election winner - with the house captain appointed Prime Minister.

Ian Holmes, deputy headteacher, said: “The pupils loved it and it gave them an understanding of the process.”

Deputy headteacher Ian Holmes, election returning officer, addresses the pupils.

The votes are counted.

The candidates await the outcome of the voting.

Children at Hollingwood Primary School held their own general election, the new Prime Minister is announced

The new Prime Minister gives her acceptance speech after the election at Hollingwood Primary School.

New Prime Minister Darcy Page, right, and her deputy, Angel Henman.

Ian Holmes, returning officer, announces Erin O'Hare as Leader of the Opposition.