Chesterfield pupils go to the polls

Youngsters at a Chesterfield school held their own election in a bid to learn more about the election process.
Pupils on each table in each classroom at Hollingwood Primary School debated three school issues – homework, uniform and term-time holidays – before a vote to choose their MP.
The school house with the most MPs was then crowned election winner - with the house captain appointed Prime Minister.
Ian Holmes, deputy headteacher, said: “The pupils loved it and it gave them an understanding of the process.”