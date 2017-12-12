Chesterfield pub plans ‘still on track’ despite licence issue

A man hoping to launch a new bar in Chesterfield says his plans are going ahead - despite the fact he has yet to secure a licence for the premises.

Wayne Hardy hopes to launch Bar 413 on Sheffield Road between Christmas and the new year.

Bar 413’s Twitter page stated that the nightspot was due to open on Friday.

But on Tuesday, a Chesterfield Borough Council spokesman said: “We haven’t received a premises licence application for this premises. No premises licence is currently in place.

“If there’s no premises licence in place, the owners cannot operate the premises.”

Mr Hardy subsequently telephoned the Derbyshire Times and said: “Bar 413 is undergoing extensive work - the December 15 opening date was ambitious. We have been working with Chesterfield Borough Council and Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service to ensure that all matters are addressed. An application is due to be submitted by the end of this week. We are now looking to open between Christmas and the new year.”