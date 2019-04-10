Chesterfield primary school pupils create their own history museum - and it's amazing

Pupils at a Chesterfield primary school created their own history museum to showcase their work from the last term.

Youngsters in all classes at Holme Hall Primary School, which has recently become an academy, presented their work to parents, family and members of the public at the Holmebrook Valley Family Centre on Monday and Tuesday.

Pictured is Megan, six with her house from the Great Fire of London

They created information boards on the Great Fire of London in 1666, Ancient Greece and the Victorian era.

Head of school, Jackie Littlewood, said: “It was absolutely amazing. It was a celebration of their learning and having an audience really made them rise to the occasion.

“They were really, really enthusiastic and gave them a great sense of pride. We have had some good feedback from parents.”

Pictured is Lexi-Jane, seven.