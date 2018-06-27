Chesterfield Pride returns next month - bigger and better than ever!

The Chesterfield Pride event returns to the town next month - and it’s set to be the biggest and best yet.

The popular festival, now in its fourth year, will take part at Stand Road Park, on Sunday, July 22 (1pm-7pm).

Last year’s event attracted thousands of people, with even more expected this time around.

Organiser, Dan Walker, said: “We can’t wait for the event. We start planning in October and now we are only a few weeks away its getting really exciting.

“The event has grown year on year. When we first started the event attracted 2,300 people. Last year over 4,500 attended the day. We are really proud that the community has got behind the event.”

The purpose of the event is celebrate the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer) community and to highlight the need for equality and acceptance.

Dan said: “We have had amazing feedback about the event. The event is aimed towards the LGBTQ community however the support from the whole town has been fantastic.

“People who haven’t been before can expect a fun day, full of colour and entertainment. We have some fantastic acts performing on stage, from stars from the X Factor to chart topping acts like Big Brovaz, Booty Luv and Lolly. We also like to promote the best in local talent.”

He added: “The event is open to everyone. It is free entry but we kindly ask for a £2 donation to keep the event going.”