Chesterfield Postcode Lottery winners find out how much they have won

Players of the People’s Postcode Lottery from Chesterfield have today found out how much they have won in this month’s Postcode Millions.

The winners attended an official celebration in Queen’s Park, Chesterfield, this afternoon, after an anxious wait following the announcement last month.

Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have already raised £1,175,000 for national charity, Youth Music, which helps young people to achieve their ambitions and develop resilience in the face of challenges including disability, poverty and mental health issues. The charity funds 350 music projects around the country with several taking place across Derbyshire.

Matt Griffiths, CEO at Youth Music, said: “All across the country, players of People’s Postcode Lottery are helping us to provide music-making opportunities for children and young people. As we can see from the great work being done by Baby People, and other projects in Derbyshire, there is a great benefit to the local community and we’re indebted to players of People’s Postcode Lottery for their contribution.”

Clara Govier, head of charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “It’s wonderful to see the impact money raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery is having across Derbyshire and beyond. Many of the young people Youth Music is supporting face difficult challenges and it’s great to see how these music projects are transforming their lives. It goes to show that the wonderful support players give to organisations such as Youth Music can be life-changing.”