Chesterfield police want to speak to this woman, who may be from Buxton, after theft

Police have released pictures of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with a theft.

The crime happened at F Hinds jewellers in Steeplegate, Chesterfield, at around 1pm on March 22.

Police want to speak to this woman.

READ THIS: Mattress goes up in flames near Chesterfield supermarket

A customer left her ring on the counter while trying on others then left the store without it.

A short time later, a woman entered the store and took the ring from the counter.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "Officers believe the woman pictured, thought to be from or have connections to the Buxton area, may be able to help them with their enquiries.

"Are you the woman pictured, or do you have any information which may help officers with their enquiries? If so, please call 101, quoting reference number 19*168716."