Chesterfield Police seize falcons during raid

Peregrine Falcons which were seized during a warrant by Derbyshire Police in the Chesterfield area are being cared for by experts.

On the morning of Friday December 7, a Wildlife Act Warrant was carried out along with the National Wildlife Crime Unit and an Inspector from the Animal and Plant Health Agency.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: “We executed a warrant at a house in the Chesterfield area, supported by the Animal and Plant Health Agency.

“We seized several falcons, including Peregrine Falcons, which are now being cared for by an expert in this field.

“The investigation is ongoing into whether any crimes have been committed under the Wildlife and Countryside Act.”

Anyone with information about this, or wildlife crime, should call PC Emerson Buckingham on 101.