Chesterfield police cadet wins an ‘opportunity of a lifetime’ in South Africa

An award-winning police cadet from Chesterfield has beaten off tough competition to land a place on a trip to South Africa.

Naomi Eyre is among the top 11 of 40 finalists in the national CVQO Westminster Award who have been selected for the opportunity.

She will also attend a luncheon at the House of Lords next month.

Naomi, 17, who is head cadet for the Chesterfield unit and was Chesterfield’s Police Cadet of the Year 2017, is a student at St Mary’s Catholic High School.

The CVQO Westminster Award recognises the achievements of cadets from the armed forces, police, fire and St. John’s Ambulance or other affiliated youth organisations who have gone the extra mile to help someone in need, demonstrated community spirit or shown resolve and determination to overcome a personal challenge.

Naomi regularly volunteers for fundraising events and community projects.

Despite losing her Nan, Naomi continued with her commitment to the Volunteer Police Cadets and helped her unit to raise more than £1,000 for cancer research.

She is the first police cadet in Derbyshire and the second in the country to make it through to South Africa since the awards scheme was set up.

Naomi said: “The selection process was a brilliant experience with new challenges, all advancing my skills and meeting new and interesting people.

“It’s only just sinking in about the opportunity of a life time and I can’t explain how nervous and excited I am about what I am going to encounter.”

CVQO is an education charity offering vocational qualifications, designed to recognise the work undertaken by young people and adult volunteers within youth organisations.

Chief Superintendent Rachel Osbourne, who is in charge of policing in North Division, said: “This award recognises CVQO’s most outstanding learners who have demonstrated a wide range of skills and abilities and, above all, have shown considerable achievement from whatever start in life they have had. Part of that is about how they have influenced and helped others.

“I am so proud of Naomi on her achievement and I know she will get so much out of the opportunity on the expedition to South Africa. She is an inspirational young lady.”

PC Kim Holden, police cadet leader for the Chesterfield unit, said: “Naomi has put in an extraordinary amount of work into this process, she has completed the BTEC level 2 in teamwork and personal development in the community, and also now been given the opportunity to complete the ILM level 3 in leadership and management, which will give her a great start for her CV.”