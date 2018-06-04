Chesterfield performer’s magic time in seafaring premiere of show

A yyoung performer from Chesterfield is astonishing audiences in a magic and illusion show.

Joshua Cantrill, 23, who trained at the Midlands Academy of Dance and Drama in Nottingham, was picked from hundreds of hopefuls to perform in ‘Astonishing’.

The show was premiered on P&O cruises whose senior vice-president Paul Ludlow said: ““As its name implies, Astonishing is an extraordinary and visionary show that is unlike anything seen before on a UK stage.

“Bringing together the world of magic, dance, illusion and mystery, and using the latest technology of the giant LED screens in the theatres, the show captivates our guests and has them tapping their toes whilst gasping in disbelief as they are wowed with dazzling dance moves and seemingly impossible feats. With plenty of surprises for the audience it takes entertainment to an entirely new level and is truly game-changing.”

Astonishing was produced by BAFTA-winning presenter and entertainer Stephen Mulhern and performer Jonathan Wilkes with the spectacular dance moves of leading choreographer Paul Domaine and the mind-blowing trickery of master illusionist Guy Barrett.