Chesterfield people warned about call they might get soon

Keep checking our website for the latest news.
Keep checking our website for the latest news.

Chesterfield Borough Council is warning residents about a call they may receive.

A spokesperson for the authority said: "We have received further reports of a council tax scam from our residents.

"People have reported receiving a call from someone claiming to be from the council and asking for bank details to give a refund on council tax.

"Please be aware, this is a scam.

"Please do not give bank information to cold callers.

"If you receive a call, you can report this to Action Fraud by calling 0300 123 2040."