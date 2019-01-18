Chesterfield people warned about call they might get soon

Chesterfield Borough Council is warning residents about a call they may receive.

A spokesperson for the authority said: "We have received further reports of a council tax scam from our residents.

"People have reported receiving a call from someone claiming to be from the council and asking for bank details to give a refund on council tax.

"Please be aware, this is a scam.

"Please do not give bank information to cold callers.

"If you receive a call, you can report this to Action Fraud by calling 0300 123 2040."