Chesterfield panto star Rhydian Roberts thinks town is wonderful

One of the stars of Chesterfield’s upcoming pantomime has hailed the town.

Singer Rhydian Roberts – who will play Prince Charming in Cinderella at the Pomegranate Theatre – expressed his love for Chesterfield on social networking site Twitter.

He wrote: “Chesterfield has impressed me no end so far. All you could wish for in a town – lovely people, great facilities and a genuinely heartwarming community spirit everywhere I go. Will definitely visit again.”

Rhydian – who shot to fame in The X Factor in 2007, coming runner-up – added that Chesterfield Theatres was planning a ‘brilliant panto’.

Naomi Wilkinson will play the leading lady in the performance, which will get underway on Saturday afternoon and run until the beginning of January.

On the back of Rhydian’s comments, people took to the Derbyshire Times’ Facebook page to agree with him about Chesterfield.

Wendy Blackband said: “I was born in Chesterfield but moved away. I still visit about eight times a year – I love it. The people are very friendly which makes the place.”

Stephen Townsley said: “I’m proud to be from Chesterfield.”

Linda Barratt-atkin said: “We had visitors stay last weekend – they loved it! I think it is great. Compared to many UK towns it is doing well. Luckily most visitors enjoy coming and come back. Yes there are problems but where isn’t there problems?”

Kimberley Baker said: “I love our town. People are so negative about it but it’s a lot nicer than some places I’ve visited.”

Chris Wall added: “I lived in Rochdale once. Believe me, compared to that dump Chesterfield is paradise.”

For more information about the pantomime and to buy tickets, visit www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk/shows/cinderella-pantomime