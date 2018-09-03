Chesterfield panto's Prince Charming Rhydian Roberts turns against his Cinderella Roxanne Pallett

Singer Rhydian Roberts - who is due to star as Prince Charming in Cinderella at Chesterfield's Pomegranate Theatre this December - has turned against Roxanne Pallett.

Former Emmerdale actor Ms Pallett sparked widespread public anger locally and nationally after she accused ex-Coronation Street star Mr Thomas of 'punching' her during what he and many viewers said was a play-fight in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Roxanne Pallett.

Appearing on Jeremy Vine's new Channel 5 show on Monday morning three days after she left the house, Ms Pallett - who is advertised to appear as Cinderella alongside Mr Roberts - apologised 'massively' to Mr Thomas.

READ MORE: Roxanne Pallett apologises to Ryan Thomas as uncertainty surrounds her Chesterfield Cinderella role

Writing on Twitter, Mr Roberts wrote: "I did delete a tweet last week stating that I thought Rox was coming across really well. I'm afraid my opinion rapidly changed as did 99 per cent of others and couldn't stand by that."

He also tweeted that 'all is in hand' along with a picture of a body-worn camera - in response to someone who claimed they felt sorry for people who had to work with her.

And Mr Roberts has tweeted GIFs of someone running away and someone crying after people raised concerns about Ms Pallett.

The Derbyshire Times is currently awaiting a statement from Paul Holman Associates, the producers of Cinderella.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Borough Council - which owns and manages the Pomegranate Theatre - said: "We are aware of the public and media reaction to Roxanne Pallett's recent appearance on Big Brother.

"The council is currently in talks with Paul Holman Associates."

In the Big Brother house, Ms Pallett branded Mr Thomas a 'woman beater' and told other housemates he had harmed her.

She subsequently left the Channel 5 show in tears and was labelled 'manipulative' and 'poisonous' by some housemates and many viewers.

A distressed Mr Thomas - who was not removed from the house after producers reviewed footage of the alleged altercation - said 35-year-old Ms Pallett 'nearly ruined me'.

READ MORE: Roxanne Pallett - due to star in Chesterfield panto - leaves Celebrity Big Brother over 'punch'

READ MORE: ‘Roxanne Pallett is not welcome in Chesterfield’

READ MORE: 'Show understanding and empathy for Roxanne Pallett'

READ MORE: Watch as Chesterfield Cinderella Roxanne Pallett describes herself as 'Britain's most hated girl'