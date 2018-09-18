‘Chesterfield offers a vast array of leisure and recreational opportunities’

My name is Mike Snow. I am advertising manager of Reflections magazine and have worked for the company for 25 years.

I came to live in Chesterfield in 1985 and was soon impressed with the friendliness of the local people. Chesterfield is an ideal-sized town – big enough to provide a vast array of leisure and recreational opportunities, and small enough to retain a strong community spirit.

I am particularly proud to say I live in Chesterfield surrounded and supported by a loving network of wonderful people.

1. What are the positives of running a business here?

Chesterfield is, in my opinion, a town in the ideal location – right in the centre of the country.

There’s Markham Vale, the 200 acre business park, which offers excellent opportunities for potential businesses and direct access to the M1 motorway. There is a good social offering of sport, theatre, restaurants and nightlife.

2. Which development do you think will most benefit Chesterfield?

There are so many exciting developments in the pipeline; HS2, the Chesterfield Waterside, Northern Gateway and Peak Resort are just a few of the marvellous initiatives. Peak Resort, the “Gateway to the Great Outdoors”, is sure to attract international and city-based visitors to the area. There are so many exciting aspects to this development – a 4* hotel, indoor and outdoor activity and adventure centre, outdoor events spaces and amphitheatre and cycle trails to mention just a few!

3. Which events would you like to see in the town?

I would like to see the fantastic assortment of events continue to thrive and expand. Important events in the calendar, which should continue, are the Festival of Cricket, the Medieval Market, the annual concert at the Proact the Rail Ale Festival, the Artisan Food markets, the Chesterfield Half Marathon and

the Chesterfield Market Festival.

