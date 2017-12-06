Chesterfield nursery worker jumps out of plane to raise money for lifesaving kit

A Chesterfield nursery worker went to great heights to help raise vital funds for a piece of lifesaving equipment.

Supervisor at Little Leprechauns Day Nursery, Becky Harris, took part in a sponsored parachute jump to raise money so a defibrillator can be installed at the nursery for people to use if required.

The lifesaving kit gives a person who is in cardiac arrest a high energy shock to the heart through the chest wall.

Jon Shedd, of the nursery, said: “The staff here at Little Leprechauns Day Nursery are always striving to provide the best possible care for our children. Their health and safety being at the heart of all that we do.

“After achieving Millie’s Mark – an accreditation demonstrating that we go above and beyond in first aid for the children in our care – we agreed that it would be really beneficial for the setting and local community to benefit from a defibrillator.

“In order to raise some of the £1,200 required for this lifesaving piece of equipment, Becky, one of our room supervisors, bravely offered to take part in a sponsored parachute jump where she and the staff, parents and children have managed to raise a massive £800 towards a defibrillator.”

He added: “We are so proud of our staff who always go that extra mile for our children and we think everyone would agree – the heights to which they will go in order to demonstrate this, just shows how much they care.”

There are a number of defibrillators located across Derbyshire for people to use if they need to.

A spokesman for British Heart Foundation said: “If you come across someone who has had a cardiac arrest, it’s vital to call 999 and start CPR. Then you should find out if there is a defibrillator nearby.

“You shouldn’t be afraid of using a defibrillator if someone has had a cardiac arrest.”

To find out about installing a defibrillator near you, contact your local NHS ambulance service.