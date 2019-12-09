Chesterfield nursery childen celebrate 'good' Ofsted report

Children and staff at a Chesterfield nursery are celebrating after being rated ‘good’ by Ofsted.

Lamb Setts (Christchurch), on Tapton View Road, was visited by inspectors in November and their report has now been published.

Lamb Setts nursery has been rated as 'good' by Ofsted

The nursery, which looks after children aged two to four, was rated as good in all areas, with inspectors praising it as ‘a welcoming environment for children and their families’.

The reports says: “The small, qualified team has high expectations of children's learning. Staff place a priority on supporting children's personal, social and emotional development.”

Inspector Hayley Ruane added in her report: “Children have unique opportunities to care for and feed the nursery pet, 'Rocky' the mouse.

“This helps children to learn to respect living things.

“Parents say that their children are 'happy and settled'. Children have positive relationships with staff. They show kindness and care for other children and form good friendships with each other.

“Children demonstrate that they feel safe and secure. The manager and staff support children with special educational needs and/or disabilities well.

“They work with parents and other professionals to identify targets to support children's individual needs.”

There was also plenty of praise for staff at the nursery.

The nursery has been asked for comment.