Chesterfield news LIVE: The Range apologises after 'disgusting' treatment of stroke victim in Chesterfield | Amazing Chesterfield fans make long trip to Sutton United X Factor winner set to help Chesterfield bonfire and firework display go with a bang Derbyshire Fire and Rescue remind parents to check Halloween costumes for fire safety regulations