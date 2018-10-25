Chesterfield news live: Baby boy from Chesterfield died as result of accident| Chesterfield FC change team ahead of Wrexham game

We'll be bringing you all the latest news from Chesterfield and Derbyshire throughout the day
We'll be bringing you all the latest news from Chesterfield and Derbyshire throughout the day

Welcome to The Derbyshire Times' live blog providing the latest news, travel and weather updates as well as ongoing reaction to the biggest stories in Chesterfield and Derbyshire.

Refresh the page for updates.