Chesterfield news live: Baby boy from Chesterfield died as result of accident| Chesterfield FC change team ahead of Wrexham game We'll be bringing you all the latest news from Chesterfield and Derbyshire throughout the day Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Welcome to The Derbyshire Times' live blog providing the latest news, travel and weather updates as well as ongoing reaction to the biggest stories in Chesterfield and Derbyshire. Refresh the page for updates. Police release CCTV footage in appeal for witnesses after violent incident at Derbyshire pub Take a sneak peek inside new overnight accommodation for Derbyshire walkers