Chesterfield news LIVE: Appeal after man assaulted and woman's handbag stolen in Chesterfield town centre Follow our live feed for all the latest news from Chesterfield and Derbyshire Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Welcome to The Derbyshire Times' live blog providing the latest news, travel and weather updates as well as ongoing reaction to the biggest stories in Chesterfield and Derbyshire. Refresh the page for updates. These are the towns and cities the Coca Cola Christmas truck is visiting in 2018 Two hate crimes are recorded in Derbyshire every day