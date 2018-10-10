Chesterfield musician’s song carries important message on World Mental Health Day

A Chesterfield songwriter who found hope through music after struggling with depression has penned an inspirational melody to mark World Mental Health Day.

Steven Hewitt, from Hollingwood, was inspired to write Worth The Fight to encourage people who have ‘reached a low point’ to speak up and seek help if they need it.

The moving acoustic song was launched specially for World Mental Health Day, (today- Octover 10), and has been posted to Youtube to make it accessible for all.

Steven, who sings and plays guitar and bass, said: “Music allows me to express myself and let out any dark feelings.

“It was great to write this song and channel those emotions into creating something that might help others who are in the same boat.

“I’ve felt embarrassed to talk about mental illness in the past, and I think it’s important people know there’s nothing to be embarrased about and that they’re not alone in this.

“I have been lucky. I’ve had music and the support of my family and friends, who’ve been great. I haven’t had a bad spell for months.

“Unfortunately, not everyone has that. I want them to know that there is a way out. Life does go on.”

Steve, a driving instructor, has been involved in music for most of his life and also plays in a band, Overcast, as well as writing his own tunes.

He added: “I normally record songs on my phone in the bathroom, but I wanted to record this one properly in a studio and I’m really pleased with the way it turned it out.”

You can listen to Worth the Fight at https://youtube/keqxk5qVte8.