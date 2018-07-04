Chesterfield mum’s warning after son, 7, finds drug stash under tree

A Chesterfield mum is warning parents to be alert after her young son found drugs paraphernalia under a tree while out playing.

Amy Wilson, 29, said her seven-year-old son, Taylor, had been playing on a field near their home with his friend when they found needles, drug wrappings and a t-shirt believed to have been used as a tourniquet under a tree.

Thankfully, the youngsters recognised the danger and returned home to tell Amy.

Amy, who lives just off Langer Lane, said: “You think they are safe going out to play but you don’t expect to find that when you go to climb a tree.

“I was relieved that they did not find a body of someone who had overdosed.”

Amy said that they have lived in the area for eight years and have never seen anything like this before.

“I am glad that Harper, my three-year-old daughter, was not with Taylor on that day because sometimes she goes out to play with him,” Amy said.

“I want to make other parents aware.”

Councillor Chris Ludlow, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “Our staff patrol and clean the parks and play areas regularly and clear up any mess that has been left but if anyone does see any anti-social behaviour or drug taking, they should report it to Derbyshire police on 101.

Anyone who sees syringes or other drugs equipment paraphernalia should not attempt to move it themselves but call the council on 01246 345345 and we will arrange for it to be cleared safely.”