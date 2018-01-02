Chesterfield mum's plea after jewellery with son's ashes goes missing

The mother of a much-loved teenager who took his own life has issued a heartfelt plea to find a missing piece of jewellery containing his ashes.

On July 15 last year, Jacob Bates - who struggled with a catalogue of mental health problems since being diagnosed with autism at the age of 14 - left a suicide note in his bedroom before going to Walton dam in Chesterfield where he tragically passed away.

The missing piece of jewellery. Picture submitted.

Jacob - who was described as 'so caring, thoughtful and friendly' - would have turned 18 this Friday.

On Boxing Day afternoon, his mother Susan Cheetham sadly lost a heart-shaped silver pendant which contained his ashes.

The small piece of jewellery somehow came off her bracelet while she was at Butlin's in Skegness.

In a Facebook post which has been shared by nearly 70,000 people, Susan said: "Any jewellery shops, if anyone tries to sell you it, please can you get in touch.

"I will pay whatever you would want for it.

"Please, if you have it I'm begging you to return it to me as I'm gutted."

Susan told the Derbyshire Times she spent Christmas at Butlin's because she didn't want to face Christmas at home without Jacob.

She added: "I'm overwhelmingly grateful for all the shares and supportive comments left on the Facebook post in help to get my pendant returned."

If anyone knows the whereabouts of the missing charm, please email reporter Michael Broomhead via michael.broomhead@derbyshiretimes.co.uk and we will contact Susan straightaway.