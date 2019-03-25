Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins voices concern about extra costs faced by disabled people

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins has backed calls to ease the financial burden for disabled people.

Mr Perkins showed his support for disabled people at a Parliamentary event which was organised by the disability charity Scope.

He said: "I will be working with colleagues in the House of Commons to call on the Government to do more to address the extra costs faced by disabled people in Chesterfield and across the country."

Adam Smiley, public affairs manager at Scope, said: "We were really pleased that Mr Perkins could attend our event and show his support.

"On average disabled people face extra costs of £583 a month and families with disabled children face £581 each month.

"Scope is calling for the Government to put in place a welfare system that recognises extra costs, and provides disabled people and their families with the financial support they need."