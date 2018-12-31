Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins insists he has not broken the rules amid affair claims

The UK Parliamentary standards watchdog has confirmed it is not investigating the conduct of Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins after allegations were made in a national newspaper.

According to The Sun on Sunday, Mr Perkins - who was elected as the town's Labour MP in 2010 - was confronted by his wife over an alleged three-month affair before being 'kicked out' of the family home.

The newspaper claims Mr Perkins, 48, was 'putting his mistress up in hotels and claiming it on Parliamentary expenses'.

The Derbyshire Times contacted the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA) and asked if it was investigating Mr Perkins' conduct in light of the allegations.

A spokesperson for ISPA said it was not.

Mr Perkins told the Derbyshire Times: "All my arrangements are in line with the rules."

According to The Sun on Sunday, Mr Perkins denied having an affair with a married mother-of-two.

When contacted by the The Sun on Sunday, Mr Perkins said: "There's much that I dispute there so I will respond when I've had time to consider what you're saying."