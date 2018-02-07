Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins comments on plans for Gypsy and Traveller pitches

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins has commented on plans to establish two permanent Gypsy and Traveller pitches in the area.

Chesterfield Borough Council has shortlisted six local sites and two of these could eventually be used as locations for the pitches.

A six-week public consultation on the controversial proposals will start in days.

Mr Perkins said in a lengthy statement: "People are understandably angry and concerned by the proposals and, while it is important not to generalise, there are historic problems linked to Traveller sites that will make communities uneasy about having a site in their back yard.

"While I suspect that the reality of a permanent site would not be as bad as people anticipate, I always ask myself the question 'how would I feel if this were my street?' And the answer to that question in this case is that I would entirely share the concerns that have been expressed to me.

"You will probably be aware that the Government has placed a legal duty on all councils to identify what the need is for Gypsy and Traveller pitches in every area and establish sites to meet that need. There has been an ongoing problem with temporary Traveller encampments across the country and we have experienced that a good deal here in Chesterfield recently. These sites have caused disruption to local communities and it is hoped that establishing more permanent sites will alleviate these problems.

"Last summer, we had a significant number of temporary illegal sites set up that left the council with emergency work and significant costs, both to clean up and to get the legal authority to move them. In the future, the council has a legal duty to have attempted to find permanent provision.

"However, I will be stressing to the council the need to recognise the concerns of local people and consider which site will have the lowest impact on the community. It is important to remember that there will be a six-week public consultation, which is still only the first step in a long planning and public enquiry process, and everyone will get the chance to have their say.

"The Government legislation also means councils are expected to 'very strictly limit' new Traveller sites in open countryside. The council has asked private landowners and other authorities such as Derbyshire County Council if they have any suitable land, but none has been suggested which means that the sites suggested will be on pieces of land owned by the council.

"There will be many factors that the council must consider such as size, access, road safety and impact on the local area and services. These factors should provide the basis of the representations against the sites proposed. I understand entirely that people will have reservations about issues like impact on house prices or perceived increased risk of crime, but these are unlikely to be accepted under planning law as a legitimate objection. The council has already considered 40 different sites based on these factors and shortlisted it to the final six for consultation.

"I am also aware that many people have noticed that the sites shortlisted by the council are all in what might be considered to be more deprived communities. It is not true, as some have suggested, that these are all a long way from councillors' homes; indeed, in several cases councillors live near to the sites suggested. But it is the fact that the majority of council garage sites are on council estates and for that reason they are the sites that have been identified.

"A permanent site does mean there is an initial capital cost to council budgets but, as well as being a legal requirement on the council, the proposal is likely to be cost neutral as people inhabiting permanent Traveller sites would be forced to pay council tax. It would also mean the costs associated with breaking up, moving on and clearing up illegal encampments in the area would shrink. As these sites also have toilets, showers and weekly refuse collection, the expectation is that the environmental concerns associated with many temporary camps would diminish.

"Following the consultation the council may identify one or two sites to put forward as proposed Gypsy and Traveller pitches in its Local Plan. I don't anticipate that any site will enjoy the support of local residents and I will make representations on behalf of any residents who contact me about a specific site. It is important that these representations are fully considered. I can also assure you that local councillors will also be making representations on behalf of their constituents too."

Councillor Terry Gilby, the borough council's cabinet member for economic growth, said: "We are aware that residents across the borough have strong views about the proposals for Gypsy and Traveller pitches.

"The council is consulting on six potential sites for two permanent pitches for Travellers wanting to stay on a site long-term.

"These are not sites for multiple caravans or for travellers passing through an area. They are two permanent pitches that would together cover an area the equivalent of building two new houses within the borough.

"Travellers using the pitches would pay council tax and other utility bills the same as any other property and receive the services that come with that.

"All potential sites have to be assessed against a range of planning criteria, including access for vehicles and access to services including local schools and doctors' surgeries.

"We encourage all residents to take part in the consultation. All views will be taken into account.

"Before a final decision is made, there will also need to be a planning inquiry chaired by an independent planning inspector who will take evidence from residents as part of that process."

How you can have your say in the consultation

The public consultation - and further information about the plans - will go live at www.chesterfield.gov.uk/pitches from next Monday and end on Monday, March 26.

Details of drop-in sessions will also be available from next Monday.

Paper copies of the consultation will be available at the borough council's customer service centre in New Square or Chesterfield library on Beetwell Street.

Alternatively, written comments can be sent to Strategic Planning and Key Sites, Town Hall, Rose Hill, Chesterfield, Derbyshire, S40 1LP.