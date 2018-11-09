Chesterfield MP calls for Mamba and Spice to be class A drugs

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins has called for the reclassification of cannabis-based substances during a debate in Westminster.

Mr Perkins wants cannabinoids to be upgraded from class B to class A in order to tackle the increasing problems with Mamba and Spice.

He told Westminster: "I am very much of the view that this is not about criminalising users and that it is all about reducing the incentive for dealers."

Mr Perkins said drugs like Mamba and Spice have a 'huge impact on people who become users'.

He added: "These people are very much victims, they are vulnerable people.

"But the impact of their actions has an impact on a huge number of other people.

"There are huge numbers of people who are frightened to go into the centre of our towns because of the really alarming state that people get themselves into on these drugs.

"Also it has a big impact on our businesses. I have retailers contacting me about the fact that they are trying to run their businesses in tough times and they have got people who are under the spell of these drugs in contorted positions in their shop doorways."

Mr Perkins praised Derbyshire Constabulary and Hardyal Dhindsa, the county’s Police and Crime Commissioner, for working to tackle the issue.

He said a special operation has led to 70 arrests and a spate of convictions and added: "Derbyshire police have made significant resource into cracking down on Spice and Mamba."

