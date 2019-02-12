Chesterfield model to star on Ex On The Beach

A Chesterfield model is to appear on Ex On The Beach.

Antonia Salt, 23, will star in the next series of the MTV reality show, which is expected to air later this year.

Antonia Salt in last year's Miss Swimsuit UK contest.

It features eight single men and women enjoying a summer holiday in paradise while looking for love. However, they are joined by their exes to shake things up.

Antonia, who attended Tupton Hall School, is Miss Swimsuit UK 2018 for Birmingham.

Antonia was unable to talk to the Derbyshire Times about her appearance on Ex On The Beach for contractual reasons.

She previously told the Derbyshire Times: "As I left school and started university, I started to realise that I'd struggled with anxiety all my life.

"It got worse and worse as my adult years went on preventing me from doing a lot of things.

"I've dabbled in glamour modelling since the age of 18 as an 'escape' from real life.

"It gave me a chance to show myself that I'm not a quiet, shy individual but a confident, positive girl that can be just as successful as the next."

She added: "Women today need a platform that's positive, empowering and about embracing who you are no matter what you look like, your body type or where you come from."