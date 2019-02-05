Chesterfield meeting will say 'refugees and migrants are welcome here'

A public meeting in Chesterfield will declare that 'refugees and migrants are welcome here'.

The meeting - which is being organised by the Chesterfield and north Derbyshire branch of Stand Up to Racism - will start in the Assembly Rooms at the Market Hall at 7.30pm on Monday. People can turn up at 7pm for tea, coffee and cake.

One of the speakers will be Brendan Woodhouse, a Derbyshire firefighter who was on board the Sea-Watch Three boat which rescued 47 migrants from an inflatable dinghy in the Mediterranean Sea.

Susie Hanley, who has been working with refugees in northern France with the Care4Calais charity, will be reporting back on her trip.

Manjit Sahota, of Poets Against Racism, will also be in attendance at the event, which is being supported by Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins.