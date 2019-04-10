Chesterfield McDonald's staff help to spruce up the town

Environmentally-friendly staff at a McDonald's in Chesterfield have helped to spruce up the town.

As part of a Keep Britain Tidy event, 19 workers from the Alma Lesiure Park outlet volunteered their time on Wednesday to clear litter between the restaurant and Queen's Park.

They managed to collect 43 bags of rubbish, which included an office chair and a broken toilet.

McDonald's manager Sam Johnson said: "McDonald's stay committed to carrying out litter patrols regularly, collecting both McDonalds packaging and other litter.

"We are lucky to have so many employees who care greatly about our community and are always keen to get involved with larger scale litter picks.

"The reduction in litter over the areas we've covered is great to see - 43 bags full off of the streets!

"We are grateful to the local council for suggesting the areas we targeted and arranging to collect the picked litter."