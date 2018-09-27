Chesterfield man with down’s syndrome proves he’s braver than the rest in 80ft charity abseil

A Chesterfield man with down’s syndrome has braved an 80ft abseil to help raise funds for the charity that has helped him live more independently.

Nat Gaskell, 24, took the plunge from the Millers Dale Bridge in Buxton last Sunday as friends and family cheered him on.

He raised £356 including gift aid for United Response – a charity which supports people with autism, Down syndrome, physical and learning disabilities.

Nat said: “I’m a fun-loving, cheeky monkey who is always up for a laugh and a joke. I was really excited to take part in the abseil.

“At first I was a little scared to try it but it was good and I felt like Mr Strong.”

Nat also suffers with his speech and understanding and has lived in supported housing in Chesterfield run by the charity for the past four years.

Support workers work closely with him to give him the skills to live as independently as possible.

He abseiled three times from the bridge and was one of six people who took part in the event.

The daredevils raised a combined total of nearly £1,500 with more funds still to be collected.

Darren Worthy, fundraising manager for United Response, said: “This challenge was a sure way to test your nerve and deliver one of the biggest adrenaline rushes of your life.

“Nat did brilliantly and showed that he was braver than anyone else who abseiled on the day. He was the only one to abseil three times.

“It’s an incredible achievement and he has raised money for such an important cause, so a massive thank you to him and everyone who sponsored him as well as the other abseilers.”

The money Nat has raised will help the charity to do everything from providing 24/7 care to people with profound disabilities to helping others to find their first jobs as part of its employment service.

Visit www.unitedresponse.org.uk/donate to help support United Response. For more information about the charity’s work, visit www.unitedresponse.org.uk.