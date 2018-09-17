Chesterfield man sentenced after sexually assaulting a girl at Y Not Festival

A Chesterfield man has been handed a suspended sentenced after he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl at the 2015 Y Not Festival.

Daniel Buck of Taylor Crescent, Spital, Chesterfield – who was aged 17 at the time – pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting the 17-year-old girl in the early hours of Wednesday, July 29, in a tent at the Pikehall farm site.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: "The man has been given a suspended sentence for sexual assault following the incident at the 2015 Y Not Festival."

The judge at Derby Crown Court handed Buck a ten month prison sentence, suspended for two years.